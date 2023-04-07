Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $26.90 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after buying an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 823,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,116,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

