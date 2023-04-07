Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $28.58 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,648 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Coterra Energy worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.