Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,185 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,950.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

