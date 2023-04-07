Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.