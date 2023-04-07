Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of Fox Factory worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOXF opened at $111.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

