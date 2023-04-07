Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $40.13 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.48.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

