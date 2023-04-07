Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 267 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.