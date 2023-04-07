Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 182 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.7% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.