Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,786,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of VMware by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $122.17. 722,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,983. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.39. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.