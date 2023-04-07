Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,156,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

