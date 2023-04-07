Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $390,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after buying an additional 230,512 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.69. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

