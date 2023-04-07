Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 8,506 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 2,998,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

