Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 1,322 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

USB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 12,008,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,042,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

