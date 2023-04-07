Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 312 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.
Caterpillar stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
