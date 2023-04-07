Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 403 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. 679,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,063. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.