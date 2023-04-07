Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Livent by 5,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 647,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at about $13,679,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,012. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

