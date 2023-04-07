Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $35.14 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,603,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

