StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.