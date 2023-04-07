StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
