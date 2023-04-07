StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calithera Biosciences

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

