StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,609,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

