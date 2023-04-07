StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.
In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $48,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,609,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,573,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 71,259 shares of company stock worth $550,211 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
