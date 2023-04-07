StockNews.com Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Buy”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 2,152,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

