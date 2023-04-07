STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.74 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. STP has a total market capitalization of $92.74 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.06 or 1.00043128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

