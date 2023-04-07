Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $38.57. 17,005,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,775,883. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $64.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

