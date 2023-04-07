Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.64. 3,280,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average is $203.95. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.