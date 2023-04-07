Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $3,204,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. 1,931,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,288. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

