Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,571 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. 1,957,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.