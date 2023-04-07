Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 54,946 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,946 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,950,000. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 772.5% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 105,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 93,767 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,667,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $88.48.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

