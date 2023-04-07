Stratis Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $88.52 million and $12.46 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.59 or 0.06680002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017882 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,862,539 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

