Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and $1.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

