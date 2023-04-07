Strid Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strid Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

