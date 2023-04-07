Strid Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Strid Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after buying an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,347,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,223,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.