Strid Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after acquiring an additional 475,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after purchasing an additional 693,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,625,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.208 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

