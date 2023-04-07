Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $140,422.81 and approximately $0.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003492 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,946.15 or 1.00068192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036659 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.