Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

NYSE MPC traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $128.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

