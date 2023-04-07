Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

