Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,041 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,976,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,389.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 1,038,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. 1,922,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,544. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

