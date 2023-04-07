Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 6,301 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,794. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
