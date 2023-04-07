Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 276,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,797. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

