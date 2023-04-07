Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $100.44. 6,105,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,945,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.