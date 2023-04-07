Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 918 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. 210,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $129.78.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.