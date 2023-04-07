Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 300 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSA traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.79. The stock had a trading volume of 990,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,153. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.84 and its 200 day moving average is $293.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

