Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 45 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.47. 714,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,056. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

