Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,800 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Mission Produce worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.
AVO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $783.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.96.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
