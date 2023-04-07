Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

