Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,150 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.