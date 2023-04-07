Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

