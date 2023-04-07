Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $77.27 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

