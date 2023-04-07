Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.4% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

