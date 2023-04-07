Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,540 shares of company stock worth $4,253,008 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.