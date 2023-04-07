SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

